FDA pulls proposed rule banning teens from using tanning beds

The Food and Drug Administration has withdrawn a proposed rule that would have prohibited Americans under 18 from using tanning beds.

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Some states already have bans on minors using tanning beds, while others allow it with parental consent.

Tanning beds emit high levels of ultraviolet radiation, which can lead to skin cancer.

The American Academy of Dermatology found that using tanning beds before age 20 can increase the risk of developing melanoma by nearly 50%.

The FDA’s decision to withdraw the rule has sparked concerns about the risks of tanning bed use, especially among young people.

The American Academy of Dermatology has been advocating for stricter regulations on tanning bed use to protect public health.

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