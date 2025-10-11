News

Fatal head-on crash on County Road 42 kills driver, injures three in Ocala

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
OCALA, Fla. — A head-on collision on County Road 42 in Marion County claimed the life of one driver and injured three others.

The crash pitted a pickup truck traveling eastbound against an oncoming sedan heading west.

FHP authorities say the truck veered across the centerline, slamming into the sedan.

The sedan’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck’s driver and passenger, along with the sedan’s lone passenger, were transported to HCA Hospital Ocala for treatment of their injuries.

