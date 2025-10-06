Fatal crash shuts down highway section in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — Authorities are on the scene of a vehicle wreck in Sanford. Florida Highway Patrol has listed it as a fatal wreck.

Sanford police say W. State Road 46 is closed in all directions from Towne Center Boulevard to Wayside Drive due to the crash. That’s at the Interstate 4 overpass.

Police say motorists traveling westbound on W. State Road 46 from Towne Center Boulevard can only access the eastbound on-ramp to I-4.

Florida Highway Patrol is handlining the crash, with Sanford police assisting.

WFTV is working to learn more information.

