Fast-moving showers and storms to roll through Central Florida on Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will continue to see numerous, fast-moving showers on Monday.

A flood watch is in effect for Volusia and Brevard counties for Monday, with a 70% chance of rain moving from east to west.

Along with the flood watch, a high surf advisory is in effect because of 5-to-7-foot waves and dangerous rip currents, making local surf conditions unsafe.

A small craft advisory warns of poor boating conditions, while a coastal flood advisory is in effect because of onshore winds and above-normal high tides, which could lead to minor coastal flooding.

Later in the week, a front is expected to arrive, bringing potential showers and storms from Thursday to Saturday.

Following the front, cooler temperatures are forecasted for the weekend, with morning lows in the 60s and highs in the low 80s.

