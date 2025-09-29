Fast-moving showers possible Monday as Imelda spins off Florida’s coast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fast-moving showers are forecasted on Monday as some of the outer bands of Imelda move across the area, with 1-2 inches of rain possible.

Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s.

Residents along the southeastern U.S. coastline are advised to remain cautious due to the high surf and potential for dangerous rip currents, despite the decreased threat from Tropical Storm Imelda.

