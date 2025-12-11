Fast-moving front to bring cold spell to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A fast-moving front is set to bring a brief spell of cold weather to Central Florida on Thursday, with temperatures dropping significantly overnight.

Residents can expect sunny skies with temperatures ranging from 65 to 68 degrees Thursday afternoon.

However, the cold front will cause overnight temperatures to plummet to the 30s in northwest Central Florida and the 40s elsewhere.

The cold weather will be short-lived, as temperatures are expected to rebound by Friday afternoon, reaching the low 70s.

This warming trend will continue into the weekend, with highs climbing into the mid and upper 70s.

