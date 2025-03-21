Family seeking help in finding missing Central Florida teen

A family in Winter Garden needs your help in finding their teenage son.

14-year-old DJ Betancourt was last seen leaving his home in Winter Garden around 8pm on Wednesday.

DJ stands at 5-foot-2 and weighs 105-pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and light gray sweat pants. DJ is also a student at Horizon High School.

A missing person report has been submitted.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of DJ, please contact the Orange County Sheriff at (407) 254-7000.

