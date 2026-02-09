Family of Anna Kepner seen outside a Miami federal courthouse

MIAMI, Fla. — The family of Anna Kepner was seen outside a Miami federal courthouse on Friday.

In a video obtained from Miami ABC affiliate WSVN, the family can be seen walking into the courthouse.

This is in relation to the homicide case of Anna Kepner, the Titusville teenager who was found dead on a Carnival Cruise.

Stay with Channel 9 for the latest on the case.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group