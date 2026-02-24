Falling antlers cause Longhorn lawsuit

A Tennessee couple is seeking $150,000 each in damages after a set of taxidermied antlers fell on them during a dinner at a LongHorn Steakhouse in Nashville.

The incident left Dennis and Patricia Swartz with severe injuries and mental anguish, according to their complaint.

The couple claims that the antlers were improperly secured to the wall and that the restaurant’s management was negligent in warning them of the danger.

Similar incidents involving taxidermy causing serious injuries have been reported in the past.

The case is set for an initial conference in May.

