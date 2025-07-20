Extreme temperatures prompt heat advisories in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is having its hottest weekend of the year so far.

The heat index soared to between 108 and 110 degrees, prompting heat advisories.

Heat advisories are in effect Saturday until 8 p.m., with even more extreme heat in the forecast Sunday and the start of next week.

Our area will see the return of widespread heavy rain and storms starting next Tuesday or Wednesday.

A weak front is forecast to stall north of the area, while low pressure is anticipated to form over the Gulf next week, bringing significant weather changes.

The hottest part of the day, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., will continue to see little rain through Sunday and most of Monday.

This will allow the unusually hot weather to persist until the anticipated wet changes arrive.

