Extreme heat warning issued for nearly all of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Most of Central Florida is under an extreme heat warning on Tuesday.

The only exception will be Brevard County, which is under a heat advisory.

Residents are advised to take precautions as the heat index is expected to reach between 110 and 115 degrees in many areas.

The extreme heat is expected to be accompanied by high humidity, making conditions particularly uncomfortable.

However, there is a possibility of some relief with scattered showers anticipated throughout the day.

As the week progresses, the chance of rain and storms is expected to improve.

By the end of the week, temperatures are forecasted to return to the low and mid-90s.

Residents are urged to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during this period of extreme heat.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group