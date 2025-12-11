Local

EXCLUSIVE: OCPS Superintendent Dr. Maria Vazquez joins ‘OMN’ to discuss proposed school closures

Orange County schools face budget shortfall over falling attendance
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Tuesday, a proposal in the Orange County School District, to offset a $40 million budget shortfall, included the closing of 7 schools across the district.

OCPS Superintendent Dr. Maria Vazquez joined ‘Orlando’s Morning News’ on Thursday to discuss that proposal and more.

Dr. Vazquez cited the movement of families to different areas of the county, aging out of the communities, and the movement of immigrant families out of the area.

The schools on the closure and consolidation list include:

  • Bonneville Elementary
  • Chickasaw Elementary
  • Eccleston Elementary
  • Meadow Woods Elementary
  • McCoy Elementary
  • Orlo Vista Elementary
  • Union Park Middle School

The Superintendent added they, “...are working to recruit our families back into our schools...”

The decisions will be made by the school board and shared with the schools and families in January.

