EXCLUSIVE: OCPS Superintendent Dr. Maria Vazquez joins ‘OMN’ to discuss proposed school closures

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Tuesday, a proposal in the Orange County School District, to offset a $40 million budget shortfall, included the closing of 7 schools across the district.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

OCPS Superintendent Dr. Maria Vazquez joined ‘Orlando’s Morning News’ on Thursday to discuss that proposal and more.

Dr. Vazquez cited the movement of families to different areas of the county, aging out of the communities, and the movement of immigrant families out of the area.

READ: OCPS considers closing 7 schools because of a significant drop in enrollment

The schools on the closure and consolidation list include:

Bonneville Elementary

Chickasaw Elementary

Eccleston Elementary

Meadow Woods Elementary

McCoy Elementary

Orlo Vista Elementary

Union Park Middle School

The Superintendent added they, “...are working to recruit our families back into our schools...”

The decisions will be made by the school board and shared with the schools and families in January.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group