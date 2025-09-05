Local

Ex-Orange County deputy accused of killing estranged wife denied bond

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Ex-Orange County deputy accused of killing estranged wife denied bond An Orange County judge ordered Friday that a former Orange County deputy accused of murder will remain behind bars. (WFTV)
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County judge ordered Friday that a former Orange County deputy accused of murder will remain behind bars.

Anthony Shea appeared in court on Thursday to request a bond to get out of jail while awaiting trial.

Shea is facing charges related to the death of his estranged wife, Ellie Shea.

Initially, her death was thought to be a suicide, but officials said a recording on her phone shifted the investigation to a homicide case.

Investigators said they discovered a recording on Ellie Shea’s phone that captured Anthony Shea telling his child, “She’s sleeping,” shortly after a text was sent from Ellie’s phone to him.

Investigators allege that Anthony Shea sent the text himself to create a false alibi.

According to a report, Anthony Shea reportedly waited 40 minutes before calling 911, further raising suspicions about the circumstances of Ellie’s death.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the case and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!