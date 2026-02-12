Estée Lauder sues Walmart over alleged ‘despicable’ sale of counterfeit fragrances

Cosmetics company Estée Lauder has filed a lawsuit against Walmart, accusing the retailer of selling counterfeit fragrances and beauty products from various brands on its online marketplace.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court, alleges that Walmart had fake versions of products from brands like La Mer, Le Labo, Clinique, Aveda, and Tom Ford listed on its website.

Estée Lauder purchased and tested these products, determining them to be counterfeits.

The complaint seeks monetary damages and a court order to prevent Walmart from selling alleged counterfeit items.

Walmart stated that it has zero tolerance for counterfeit products and will respond appropriately to the court.

