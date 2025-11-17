Escaped inmate from Sumter County captured by deputies

UPDATE:

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Joseph Brown has been located near CR 675. He is in custody. No additional information is currently available.

PREVIOUS STORY

An inmate has escaped from the Sumter County Detention Center, confirmed by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

39-year-old Joseph Brown was last seen leaving the facility on Sunday at approximately 5 p.m.

Brown is described as a white male, bald, with brown eyes, standing about 6’2” and weighing 200 pounds.

At the time of his escape, he was wearing green pants and a white shirt, although he may now be shirtless.

SCSO has advised the public not to approach Brown if spotted, despite him not being incarcerated on violent charges, but to call 9-1-1 immediately instead.

