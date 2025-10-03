Epic Universe’s Stardust Racers to reopen following rider’s death

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Studios Resort confirms that its roller coaster Stardust Racers will resume operations Saturday, weeks after a man died on it.

That’s according to a letter sent to Universal team members from Universal Orlando Report president and chief operating officer of Universal Orlando Resort, Karen Irwin.

Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, 32, died on multiple blunt impact injuries on Sept. 17. His family and their attorney, Ben Crump, said he suffered injuries to his head during the ride.

Rodriguez Zavala had previous spinal injuries and was in a wheelchair, although Crump said that did not factor into the fatal injuries on Stardust Racers.

Irwin’s letter reads as follows:

As one Universal Orlando family, we continue to extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to Mr. Rodriguez Zavala’s family and loved ones for their loss. I am very grateful for the professionalism, compassion, and care our team has shown during and since this tragic event took place. As I previously indicated, our comprehensive technical and operational review confirmed the ride systems functioned properly throughout the boarding process, the duration of the ride, and upon the ride vehicle’s return to the station, and our Team Members followed procedures throughout. Our extensive review was conducted working closely with local officials, and the State of Florida observed the testing and reviewed the results. In addition, the ride system manufacturer of record and an independent, third-party roller coaster engineering expert conducted their own on-site testing and validated our findings. I am thankful for their participation throughout this important process. Safety, as always, is our top priority. To further assist guests in determining whether they can or cannot ride an attraction, we are updating operational procedures and attraction signage to reinforce existing ride warnings and physical eligibility requirements at Stardust Racers and other rides. This means we are prepared to reopen Stardust Racers at Universal Epic Universe on Saturday afternoon, October 4. In the days ahead, please continue to take care of one another and know that as we continue to process this heartbreaking event, resources are always available should you need additional support. I am confident we will continue to deliver extraordinary guest experiences that make our Destination so special. Thank you for everything you do every day. — Karen Irwin, president and COO of Universal Orlando Resort

Rodriguez Zavala’s family has not filed a lawsuit. Crump said they are still seeking answers on what happened.

Crump sent this response about the reopening:

Universal’s decision to reopen the ride this Saturday, before our independent experts can inspect it, puts profit over safety. Let’s be clear…the Stardust Racers Rollercoaster is evidence in an active death investigation and reopening now, before we can inspect it, amounts to unadulterated spoliation of the evidence. Universal is claiming the ride functioned as intended but that is misleading because If the ride worked as designed, then the design itself is deadly for riders like Kevin, who was assisted on the ride by universal employees. Kevin’s parents, Carlos Rodiguez Ortiz and Ana Zavala, are horrified that Universal would put the ride back into operation so quickly and believe that Universal is showing callous disregard for Kevin’s life, for the Zavala family’s pain, and the safety of every rider who steps onto that coaster. The family is demanding Universal pause the reopening, preserve the evidence, and allow an independent inspection. We will address Universal’s callous actions within court at the appropriate time. — Ben Crump, attorney

After the incident, Irwin said the company’s investigation revealed the ride functioned properly when Rodriguez Zavala was on it.

After Rodriguez Zavala’s death, a woman sued over the ride, saying it caused her permanent injuries in April. That lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed amount days after it was filed.

