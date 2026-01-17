EPCOT International Festival of the Arts returns to Walt Disney World in 2026

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts returns to Walt Disney World. The art festival will run from Jan. 16 to Feb. 23, promising a vibrant celebration of visual, performing and culinary arts at Walt Disney World.

The festival, which blends various art forms, features unique experiences such as interactive food offerings and the DISNEY ON BROADWAY Concert Series at the America Gardens Theatre.

This year, attendees can enjoy more than 20 Food Studios throughout EPCOT, showcasing culinary experiences that combine flavor with artistic presentation.

One highlight of the festival is the Disney on Broadway Concert Series, featuring beloved musical stars performing iconic songs from Disney shows.

These performances take place several times daily, with admission included in the EPCOT park entry.

In addition to the musical performances, festival-goers can join Figment’s Brush with the Masters Scavenger Hunt, where Figment, the park’s beloved purple dragon, hides within famous works of art across World Showcase.

The festival also introduces the Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game, allowing guests to embark on a Collection Quest.

Attendees can open booster packs, trade cards and complete quests to earn limited-edition cards featuring beloved Disney characters.

