Emailed Bomb Threats sent to Orange County Public Schools District

Orange County Public Schools
Friday morning, Orange County Public Schools sent a message alert to those enrolled in their messaging system about an emailed bomb threat sent to the district.

The threat was received in a growing trend of these threats that were being sent around the state last week. In the message, OCPS saying “Law enforcement has determined this [threat] to be not credible...”

We want to make you aware that our district received an email similar to those sent to other school districts last week, containing a bomb threat. Law enforcement has determined this to be not credible and is believed to be part of a broader hoax intended to cause unnecessary concern and disruption.

—  Orange County Public Schools.

This is a developing story.

