Electric Daisy Carnival to Take Over Downtown Orlando This Weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Electric Daisy Carnival (better known as EDC) is set to take over downtown Orlando this weekend.

The music festival, self-described as a place where “imagination and positive energy are the currency,” will feature over 100 artists across five different stages.

Notable headliners include Zedd, Tiësto, DJ Snake, Porter Robinson.

In addition to the music, the EDC campus will feature “an oversize playground with all your favorite full-size thrills” for as EDC’s website asks, “what’s a carnival without rides?”

This year marks the 14th anniversary of the festival, whose roots lie in a 1997 warehouse party in Los Angeles. Now one of the most renowned dance music festivals in the world, EDC hosts annual events in Las Vegas and Mexico, as well as Orlando.

It’s an event that generates a massive amount of revenue for the city, with its 2024 iteration even winning the prestigious Golden Brick Award from the Downtown Orlando Partnership. The DOP’s President & CEO Jill Vaughan cited EDC Orlando’s “substantial economic impact on downtown Orlando and the visibility it brings Central Florida” as the reason for its recognition.

EDC Orlando’s award submission reported that the festival generates over $110 million in local economic impact each year, thanks to its thousands of attendees spending money on restaurant bills, local attractions, taxis, and hotel rooms.

The 2024 event saw more than 100,000 people in attendance. With General Admission and VIP tickets having already sold out, this year’s EDC is projected to host an even larger crowd.

The festival kicks off at 1 PM today at its 287 S Tampa Avenue location.

For those looking to purchase tickets, General Admission Experience Plus passes are still available through the EDC website.

