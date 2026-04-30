E. coli outbreak linked to raw cheddar cheese ends after sickening 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal health officials said a multistate outbreak of E. coli infections linked to raw cheddar cheese ended after sickening nine people in three states.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that the outbreak tied to RAW FARM brand raw cheddar cheese is over, with illnesses reported between Sept. 1, 2025, and Feb. 20, 2026.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, three people were hospitalized and one person developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious condition that can cause kidney failure. No deaths were reported.

Federal investigators said one sample of RAW FARM-brand cheddar cheese tested positive for E. coli O157:H7 during testing at the company’s farm and processing facilities. Officials said the contaminated cheese was not shipped to stores and never reached consumers.

The FDA said 19 cheese samples were collected and analyzed during the investigation.

Health officials said the strain found in the cheese was genetically related to bacteria linked to a separate 2025 outbreak, but investigators found no evidence that people sickened in that earlier outbreak consumed RAW FARM products.

Although the outbreak investigation has ended, the FDA continues to advise consumers not to eat, sell or serve recalled RAW FARM raw cheddar cheese products.

E. coli O157:H7 can cause severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for serious illness.

The FDA said it will update the public if additional information becomes available.

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