Dwight Howard to be inducted into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic announced they will be inducting Dwight Howard as their 13th and latest member of the Magic Hall of Fame.

Howard will be inducted on Monday, March 24. 2025 at 3:45 p.m. in the Kia Center.

In addition to the induction ceremony, Howard will be honored that night when the Magic take on the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Dwight Howard left an undeniable imprint on the history of the Orlando Magic,” said CEO Alex Martins. “From being the first overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, to our trip to the 2009 NBA Finals, Dwight’s work helped us achieve great success during his eight seasons in a Magic uniform, both on the court and in the community. We are looking forward to inducting Dwight into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame.”

Howard who was selected with the first overall pick of the 2004 NBA Draft by Orlando, played eight seasons with the Magic from 2004-12.

He appeared in 621 regular season games (620 starts) with Orlando, averaging 18.4 ppg., 13.0 rpg., 1.5 apg., 2.16 blkpg. and 1.01 stlpg., while shooting .577% from the floor.

During his tenure with the Magic, Howard was named to the All-NBA First Team in five consecutive seasons from 2007-12, the most of any player in Orlando history, and was All-NBA Third Team once (2006-07).

In 2009-10, he became the first player in franchise history to be named to the All-NBA First Team unanimously.

Howard became the first player in NBA history to win the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award in three straight seasons from 2008-11.

He earned NBA All-Defensive First Team honors four consecutive times (2008-12) and was All-Defensive Second Team once (2007-08).

In addition, Howard was named an NBA All-Star six consecutive times from 2007-12, leading all vote-getters in both 2009 and 2012.

Howard was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2004-05, was NBA Player of the Month six times and NBA Player of the Week 18 times, both marks the most in franchise history.

Howard stands as the Orlando Magic’s all-time leader in points scored (11,435), rebounds (8,072), blocked shots (1,344), free throws made (3,366), free throws attempted (5,727) and minutes played (22,471).

Howard joins Magic co-founder Pat Williams, Nick Anderson, Shaquille O’Neal (2015), Rich DeVos (2016), Anfernee Hardaway (2017), Jimmy Hewitt (2017), Tracy McGrady (2018), David Steele (2019), Darrell Armstrong (2020), John Gabriel (2022), Brian Hill (2022) and Dennis Scott (2023) in the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame.

