Duolingo gets surge of users after Bad Bunny halftime show

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance led to a surge in users learning Spanish on Duolingo, with app usage spiking after his appearance.

The company shared a graph showing the increase in Spanish study during the halftime show.

It remains to be seen if this surge in learning will continue.

Bad Bunny’s performance, mostly in Spanish, was praised for showcasing Puerto Rican culture and unity, but also faced criticism from some who couldn’t understand the lyrics and disliked the choreography.

