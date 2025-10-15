Duke Energy launches energy saving program in Winter Garden

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Duke Energy Florida launched a program in Winter Garden to help local customers assess their energy usage.

The Neighborhood Energy Saver program provides free home walkthroughs to help residents learn about their utility usage to help lower electricity bills.

Duke Energy says more than 2,200 local customers are eligible to participate.

Eligible customers may also qualify to receive up to 20 free energy-saving improvements , including:

Digital room thermometer

Energy-saving showerhead or shower wand

One-year supply of AC filters

Water-saving kitchen and bathroom faucet aerators

Energy-efficient lightbulbs

Water heater wraps/pipe wrap

Covers for window AC units

Caulking, weatherstripping and door sweeps

The program is available to residential customers (both homeowners and renters) living in communities identified by Duke Energy Florida using federal and state guidelines and census data.

To learn more about the Neighborhood Energy Saver program and determine eligibility, click here or call 855-227-2918.

The program kicked off at an event at the Maxey Community Center Tuesday. Approximately 70 people attended.

