Duke Energy Florida to lower customer bills starting March 2026

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Duke Energy Florida said it will lower customer bills starting in March 2026, following approval from the Florida Public Service Commission.

Residential customers can expect a $44 decrease for every 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity they use, compared to February 2026.

“We hope this bill reduction helps ease their financial burden,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president.

Officials said commercial and industrial customers will also see lower bills, with decreases ranging from 9.6% to 15.8% compared to February 2026.

The bill reduction is largely due to the removal of the storm cost recovery charge associated with hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton.

Duke Energy Florida said in January and February 2026, bills will temporarily increase by $7.54 for typical residential customers using 1,000 kWh, and commercial and industrial customers’ bills will increase between 4.3% and 8.2% compared to December 2025.

Duke Energy Florida serves 2 million customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

