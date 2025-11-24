Dry, warm start to the week before Thanksgiving front arrives

ORLANDO, Fla. — After more clouds and a few light showers on Sunday, dry weather returns to start the week.

A few light sprinkles will be possible this evening, with the activity fading away overnight. Some patchy fog will again be possible towards daybreak, with morning lows in the mid-60s.

Evening Forecast: Sunday, November 23, 2025 (WFTV)

As a cold front sweeps through the area, drier and warmer conditions are expected to continue on Monday. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s.

Even more warmth pushes in for Tuesday and the big travel day on Wednesday. The partly cloudy skies will continue, with temps in the mid-80s.

Another storm system is expected to arrive for Thanksgiving, but the complex will have limited moisture to work with. A stray shower is now anticipated, with cooler temperatures in the mid-70s.

Cooler and drier weather is expected for the rest of the Thanksgiving Weekend. We’ll see partly cloudy skies both Black Friday and Saturday, with temps in the low 70s.

The moisture does look to return for Sunday, increasing rain chances.

