Drought conditions worsen as Central Florida stays hot and dry

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ongoing drought conditions in Central Florida are expected to worsen this week.

Our area will experience an extended stretch of sunny and dry weather for the foreseeable future.

We will experience partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures on Monday, with highs reaching the upper 80s and a few 90s near the I-75 corridor.

In the coming afternoons, it will continue to be hot and dry.

Daytime highs are expected to reach the low 90s on several days this week.

The chance of rain will be almost nonexistent during this period as well.

