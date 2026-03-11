Driver Plows Through Barricade at the White House

Authorities in Washington, D.C., say a vehicle crashed through a security barricade near the White House around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and H Street, just north of the White House complex.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The Hill is reporting that the driver was taken into custody and is being questioned. No injuries have been reported.

Because of the ongoing investigation, several streets surrounding the White House have been closed, including portions of 15th Street, E Street Northwest, and H Street Northwest between 15th and 17th Streets.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group