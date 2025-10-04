Driver fleeing a hit-and-run crash causes a fatal multi-vehicle crash in West Melbourne

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — The West Melbourne Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles on Friday evening.

A 2017 box truck ran a red light and collided with a 2021 Porsche Taycan at the intersection of Hollywood Blvd and Eber Blvd, resulting in the death of the Porsche driver.

The collision occurred when the box truck, traveling southbound on Hollywood Blvd, entered the intersection against a red light and struck the Porsche, which was traveling eastbound on Eber Blvd. The impact caused the box truck to overturn and strike a curb, sending debris that hit a 2011 Toyota Camry.

The initial impact pushed the Porsche into several other vehicles that were stopped at the intersection, including a 2022 Mazda 3, a 2016 Honda Odyssey, and a 2019 Ford Escape.

The driver of the Porsche was transported to Holmes Regional Hospital, where they were later pronounced deceased.

The driver of the box truck was also admitted to the hospital in serious condition with charges pending.

The drivers and passengers of the other vehicles involved were not transported to the hospital.

Investigators revealed that the box truck driver was fleeing from a previous hit-and-run incident at the time of the collision.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group