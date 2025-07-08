Local

Drier air lowers thunderstorm chances Tuesday in Central Florida

By Daniel McFarland, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com
Central Florida is expected to see mostly dry air on Tuesday with a possibility of afternoon thunderstorms, driven by the sea breeze.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is expected to see mostly dry air on Tuesday with a possibility of afternoon thunderstorms, driven by the sea breeze.

The main threats from these thunderstorms include heavy rain, 40 mph winds, and lightning.

Afternoon high temperatures are forecasted to remain in the low 90s, with no heat index over 100 degrees for most of the region.

The sea breeze storms are anticipated to be in full effect from Wednesday through Friday, continuing to influence rain chances into the weekend.

As dry air moves in at the mid-levels, the likelihood of heavy rain pockets decreases.

