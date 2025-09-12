Drier air brings quieter weather to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Drier air pushed into Central Florida on Thursday, and lower rain chances continue to close out the work week.

Some scattered showers and a few storms remain possible overnight this evening, with the best chance of activity along the coast. Morning lows will be in the low 70s.

Friday will again feature scattered activity across the area. The highest rain chance will be southeast of Orlando, with highs in the mid-80s.

Evening Forecast: Thursday, September 11, 2025 (WFTV)

The weekend looks fairly dry and comfortable. Some scattered showers are possible both Saturday and Sunday, with the bulk of the activity along the coast. Temps for the weekend will be in the mid-80s.

The fairly quiet weather pattern looks set to continue next week, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s and widely scattered showers expected.

