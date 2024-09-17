Local

Dr. Maria Vazquez joins Orlando’s Morning News to address school safety concerns

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

Orange County Public Schools hosts ‘State of the Schools’ address Monday

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

In an exclusive interview on Orlando’s Morning News, Dr. Maria Vazquez Superintendent of Orange County Public Schools spoke with Scott Anez about the recent rash of school threats around the central Florida area. She also goes into detail on ways that parents can help prevent these types of events, just by having a conversation with their school age children.

Orlando’s Morning News with Scott Anez airs live Monday thru Friday from 5am-9am on WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580. Listen to Orlando’s Morning News Express here.

© 2024 Cox Media Group

Greg Rhodes

Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

Digital & Morning Show Producer for WDBO.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!