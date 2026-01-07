Downtown Orlando Extends Free Parking Into the New Year

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

ORLANDO, Fla.- Orlando residents and visitors will continue to enjoy free parking throughout downtown.

The Park DTO Program allows up to two hours of free parking at metered and non-meter spaces in the city.

The city started this program back in 2023 as a means to promote more exploration, creating “convenient and greater access to all of the amenities in the downtown core.”

This strategic initiative is meant to support small businesses downtown through covering short term parking, and boosting the city’s visitation and experience.

Visitors can also enjoy valet parking at participating restaurants.

The program is redeemable on the ParkMobile app and by using the code: ParkDTO. Each user can use the code up to 16 times.

Any residual cost incurred after the allotted two hours is responsible for the person parking.

