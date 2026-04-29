WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida’s Space Coast

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon Heavy rocket on Wednesday from Florida’s Space Coast.

The rocket took off right on time and shot its payload into orbit.

Watch the full launch broadcast here:

Watch Falcon Heavy launch the @viasat-3 F3 mission to orbit https://t.co/DQQC4nQ5LA — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 29, 2026

After the launch, SpaceX also successfully landed two of the rocket’s boosters back on the ground at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Falcon Heavy’s side boosters have landed on LZ-2 and LZ-40! pic.twitter.com/aVRh7OCiLX — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 29, 2026

Original report:

SpaceX crews are planning to try again on Wednesday to launch a Falcon Heavy rocket from Florida’s Space Coast.

The Falcon Heavy launch was originally scheduled for Monday but was scrubbed due to weather concerns near the launch site.

Not only will the Falcon Heavy rocket be more powerful than a typical SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, but it also packs an extra audible punch.

SpaceX is planning to launch two of the rocket’s first-stage boosters back on the ground at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The ground landings will create a double sonic boom that is not heard with other rocket launches from Kennedy Space Center.

SpaceX said people in Brevard, Orange, Osceola, Indian River, Seminole, Volusia, Polk, St. Lucie, and Okeechobee counties may hear one or more sonic booms during the landing.

Wednesday’s 85-minute launch window opens at 10:13 a.m., with a backup launch opportunity on Thursday at 10:09 a.m.

The Falcon Heavy launch window will not feature any rain chance that could interfere with liftoff.

The wind will also stay relatively calm for Merritt Island, with gusts between 15 and 20 mph at most.

The one factor that could delay Wednesday’s launch is the cloud cover.

We are tracking some clouds on the leading edge of a cold front that will be arriving late Wednesday into Thursday.

Isolated rain chances are in the forecast for both Thursday and Friday.

If the launch is pushed back, there could be difficulties with lift-off at the end of the week.

Along with those rain chances, stronger winds will be here through the end of the weekend.

Another front will be arriving late Saturday into Sunday, bringing heavy rainfall.

This means if the launch does not happen in the 85-minute window, it will likely get pushed to next week.

As of now things are looking good for launch other than the aforementioned cloud cover which thankfully can move in and out of the area giving Cape Canaveral a chance to launch during the window.

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