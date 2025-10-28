DoorDash waiving fees for SNAP recipients next month

DoorDash is launching a nationwide emergency food response to help those impacted by the federal government shutdown.

The company plans to deliver 1 million free meals through food banks and waive delivery and service fees on grocery orders for SNAP recipients.

With more than 40 million Americans expected to be affected by the shutdown, food banks are preparing for increased demand.

DoorDash’s Project DASH will work with over 300 food banks and pantries to coordinate deliveries for those in need.

Grocery partners will also cover delivery and service fees for SNAP recipients who have linked their EBT card to their DoorDash account throughout November.

