Donations collected for unpaid federal workers at Orlando airports

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Orlando International Airport donations (WFTV)
ORLANDO, Fla. — Donations are being collected for federal workers at local airports who have not received pay since Oct. 1st.

The Aviation Authority is organizing the collection of non-perishable food items and $10 gift cards to support these workers.

Donations can be made at two locations: Orlando International Terminal C departure curb and Orlando Executive Airport.

Collection times are from 9 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Orlando International and until 5 p.m. at Orlando Executive.

