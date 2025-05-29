Dominican airline announces direct flights to and from Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dominican airline Arajet announces expansion in the United States with the launch of nonstop flights from Punta Cana International Airport to Orlando Sanford International Airport.

This is Arajet’s sixth destination in the U.S. and second in Florida, with destinations in Miami, Boston, Chicago, New York, and San Juan.

Flights from Arajet airlines to and from the Dominican Republic to Central Florida on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays begin on Oct. 26, 2025.

Tickets for flights are on sale now at the Arajet site.

