DOJ launches investigation into SeaWorld Orlando and others for disability discrimination

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Justice Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida have launched an investigation into United Parks & Resorts Inc. to determine if the company is violating the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by discriminating against guests with disabilities.

United Parks & Resorts, a global theme park and entertainment company, owns or licenses several brands, including SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, and Aquatica Orlando.

The investigation follows complaints from members of the public with disabilities who allege that certain parks are violating the ADA by banning the use of rollator walkers, which they need to access the parks.

“The ADA protects every American from disability-based discrimination in places of public accommodation, including theme parks,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.“No one should ever be denied equal access to public accommodations based on disability,” said U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe for the Middle District of Florida.

Complainants have reported that they cannot access the parks without their rollators, and the parks’ alternative mobility aids are inappropriate for their individual disabilities, requiring additional charges.

The ADA prohibits discrimination based on disability in public accommodations, including theme parks.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group