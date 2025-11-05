Local

Dogs will be allowed on section of Daytona Beach

Dogs will be allowed on section of Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County council members voted to allow dogs on a nearly two-mile stretch of Daytona Beach.

The dog-friendly section goes from Williams to Seabreeze Boulevard, starting Dec. 1.

The county says the new spot will have clear signage, dog waste bags and extra enforcement.

Owners will have to keep their dogs on a leash and out of wildlife zones.

