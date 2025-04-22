DNA leads to arrest in 1991 murder case in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — The St. Cloud Police Department says a 33-year-old homicide case has finally been solved thanks to DNA evidence.

The case began when the body of 27-year-old Julia Sue Wilbanks was found Sept. 23, 1991 off Neptune Road, about half-mile west of what is now Old Canoe Creek Road. Her death was ruled a homicide, but the investigation never led to any arrests.

That changed Monday when Gene Stuller, 72, of Apopka, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and disturbing a dead body or clothing/article nearby.

Police say Stuller was identified after DNA from the crime scene was sent to national and public databases.

“The St. Cloud Police Department is committed to seeking justice for Ms. Wilbanks and her family, as well as other unsolved cases,” said Chief Douglas Goerke. “As science becomes more advanced, it gives us opportunity to solve cases that couldn’t be solved in the past.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group