“Divine intervention”: Volusia County deputy shot while responding to call in Deltona neighborhood

DELTONA, Fla. — A sheriff’s deputy in Volusia County is recuperating after being shot twice while responding to a call on Monday.

Deputy José Rivera was unharmed in the encounter after a bullet hit his body camera, which officials say helped prevent more serious injuries.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood credited the equipment with saving the deputy’s life during the incident. Chitwood described the outcome of the shooting as “divine intervention” when speaking to reporters about Rivera’s survival and subsequent medical transport.

Volusia County Chitwood said Deputy Rivera was struck once in the chest and once in the thigh. The bullet that hit Rivera in the chest struck his body camera and ricocheted into his shoulder. Other deputies on the scene pulled Rivera from the line of fire to provide immediate assistance.

Following the incident, the deputy was transported for medical treatment, remained conscious and in stable condition, and was able to communicate with responders.

Following the shooting, Rivera was transported to a nearby hospital. He was later moved by helicopter to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach for further treatment.

Authorities identified 31-year-old Luis Diaz Polanco as the suspect. He was detained after deputies cleared the residence where the shooting happened. Several others were inside, but no injuries were reported.

Chitwood gave context about the suspect’s background after the arrest, mentioning that Polanco has a history of mental health problems and has previously been involved in aggressive or violent incidents with family members and neighbors.

