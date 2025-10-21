ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 is monitoring an active tropical system south of Florida.

10:50 a.m. update:

The National Hurricane Center confirmed Tropical Storm Melissa formed Tuesday in the southern Caribbean Sea.

Melissa is now the 13th tropical storm of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The storm is moving west at 14 mph and has maximum sustained winds of around 50 mph.

Tropical Storm Melissa forms over southern Caribbean

The vast majority of models keep it at tropical storm strength through the end of the work week.

Once we get to Friday and Saturday projections differ on what is to be expected of the storm.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for portions of Haiti.

Water temperatures remain warm throughout the entire Caribbean Sea, meaning that we could see some rapid development if the storm does not interfere with land.

If it turns north towards Hispaniola, Cuba, or Jamaica, it will be torn apart before reforming in the southern Bahamas early next week.

It remains unlikely to move into either the Gulf or towards Florida thanks to reinforcing cold fronts that will move across our state at any point during this system’s life.

Water temperatures for Tuesday

The biggest threats in the Caribbean with the storm, regardless of how strong it becomes, will be heavy rain, flooding and strong winds.

As of now the biggest threat we could see in our state is large surf and rip currents in the middle of next week at worst.

We will continue to monitor this tropical storm as it develops.

Original report:

Invest 98L is expected to develop into Tropical Storm Melissa later Tuesday over the central Caribbean Sea.

Heavy rain and gusty winds are likely to impact Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao over the next couple of days as the system strengthens.

Residents of Cuba, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico are advised to stay alert as the tropical system moves through the northern Caribbean by the end of this week and into the weekend.

Disturbance poised to become Tropical Storm Melissa over central Caribbean

Although models are not in complete agreement, many predict a strengthening tropical system will pass through the northern Caribbean.

As Invest 98L develops, affected areas should prepare for adverse weather conditions and stay informed through local advisories.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group