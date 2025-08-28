Weather

Disturbance off Africa’s coast could develop into tropical system next week

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Disturbance off Africa’s coast could develop into tropical system next week A tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa this weekend. (WFTV)
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical wave is expected to emerge off the coast of Africa this weekend.

Conditions in the eastern Atlantic are favorable for development into a tropical system next week.

Meteorologists are closely monitoring the eastern Atlantic, where a new tropical wave is set to emerge.

The environment in this region is conducive to the slow development of a tropical system, which could potentially impact weather patterns as it evolves.

In addition to the emerging tropical wave, Fernand has transitioned to a post-tropical state and is expected to weaken further throughout the weekend.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor all activity in the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

