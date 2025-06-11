Local

Disney, Universal sue image creator Midjourney for copyright infringement by Reuters

By Laurel Lee
Disney and NBCUniversal have filed a lawsuit against Midjourney, a generative AI startup, for copyright infringement, alleging that the company used their copyrighted characters to generate and distribute images without permission.

The lawsuit marks a significant response to the rise of generative AI technologies in the entertainment industry.

Disney and NBCUniversal seek monetary damages and a court order to prevent further infringement.

The case could set a precedent for copyright law in AI-generated content, highlighting the tension between technological advancement and creators’ rights in the entertainment industry.

