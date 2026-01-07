Disney Springs Restaurant Sued After Man Choked to Death on Steak

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The family of Kevin Duncan, the 42-year-old Ocala man who died after choking on a piece of steak at a Disney Springs restaurant, is suing.

According to the complaint, which was filed in late October, Kevin Duncan and his family were dining at the Boathouse restaurant around 7 PM on June 8, 2025. While eating a “steak entrée ... [Duncan] began choking on a piece of steak and experienced a blockage of his airway."

The complaint states that family members attempted to perform the Heimlich maneuver on Duncan, and that “Boathouse restaurant staff did not promptly call 911; instead, staff initially contacted security,” which the family alleges caused a significant delay in getting medical service.

Following the incident, Duncan suffered “severe hypoxia and cardiopulmonary arrest, was placed on a ventilator on June 8, 2025,” and passed away the following day.

The family is suing for damages that exceeds the sum of $50,000. They are also requesting a jury trial and judgment for all wrongful death damages permitted by Florida law.

The lawsuit brings four charges against Boathouse Restaurants LLC, including negligence, wrongful death, negligent training and supervision, and negligent mode of operation.

The suit, originally filed in the Orange County circuit court, has now been moved to the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida. Boathouse Restaurants LLC has filed a motion to dismiss the suit, and Disney itself is not named as a defendant.

