Developers reveal name of new entertainment complex in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new entertainment development coming to downtown Orlando officially has a name.

Developers revealed “Westcourt” will be the name of the new spots and entertainment complex.

Westcourt is being built next to the Kia Center, home to the Orlando Magic and Orlando Solar Bears.

Read: Orlando City Council approves the Magic’s entertainment complex

The project will feature several stores, restaurants, live event space, and more.

“Westcourt captures our vision for the project. An inclusive, aspirational place that offers a wide array of amenities, activities, and experiences to the Orlando community,” said David Carlock, founder and principal of Machete Group, Inc. “Westcourt will be an exciting urban place with world-class hospitality, first-to-market dining options, and a variety of event and meeting spaces. The project will also generate thousands of jobs and create opportunities for local businesses.”

Read: Orlando Magic seek incentives for downtown development

The project received final approval from the Orlando City Council on Tuesday.

Construction on Westcourt is set to begin later in 2024 before opening in 2026.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group