DeSantis signs legislation to eliminate local DEI programs

Governor Ron DeSantis signed two bills in Jacksonville aimed at protecting Florida taxpayers from funding ‘radical climate agendas and discriminatory DEI mandates.’

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Sen. Yarborough’s bill bans local governments from passing DEI initiatives and makes existing ones illegal, effective Jan. 1.

The law defines DEI as any effort to manipulate or influence employee composition based on certain criteria, bans preferential treatment, special benefits, and diversity training.

DeSantis says Florida is the first state to take a stand against it in local governments.

Rep. Black’s bill, covering the same ground, aims to promote equal and fair opportunity in the state, emphasizing merit-based decisions and the content of one’s character.

The legislation also prohibits counties and municipalities from implementing DEI initiatives and prevents state and local governments from enforcing net-zero greenhouse gas emissions policies, including carbon taxes.

These actions align with Florida’s commitment to ‘individual freedom, fiscal responsibility, and economic opportunity, ensuring that taxpayer dollars are not wasted on divisive activities and burdensome regulations.’

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