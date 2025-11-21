Local

Sheriff: Deputy shot to death in Indian River County, others hurt

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy has been shot and killed in Indian River County, according to the mayor of Vero Beach.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, in an unrelated news conference from Crystal River, said two other members of law enforcement were hurt in the Friday morning shooting.

Channel 9 has learned it happened at Bermuda Club, a gated community off Highway A1A near Vero Beach.

Indian River County deputies were reportedly attempting to serve an eviction notice at a residence.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey told Channel 9 that several Brevard County deputies are on their way to assist.

WFTV’s Melonie Holt is also on the way to this breaking story.

Check back here for regular updates and watch Eyewitness News beginning at noon for the latest details.

Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

