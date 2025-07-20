Deputies search for missing and endangered woman in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County sent out an alert Saturday evening for a woman who is considered missing and endangered.

Deputies said Berlinda Graham was last seen by her relatives on Friday.

She was seen leaving a hotel near Continental Gateway Drive and International Drive.

Deputies said there is concern for her well-being due to medical issues and her unfamiliarity with the area.

At the time of her disappearance, Graham was wearing a white t-shirt, gray leggings, black and white sneakers, and a multi-colored head scarf.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on Graham’s whereabouts to call them at 407-836-4357.

