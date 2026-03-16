Woman found shot near Orange County supermarket, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are investigating after a woman was found shot on Monday morning.

9:15 a.m. update:

A woman in her 30s was shot early Monday morning near an Orange County supermarket.

Deputies responded to the scene at approximately 3:30 a.m. the Bravo Supermarkets at Hiawassee and Silver Star roads.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies were informed that the woman had sustained a gunshot wound.

She was transported to a hospital with injuries described as “non-life-threatening.”

Authorities have not released specific details regarding what led to the gunfire or the identity of the woman involved.

Investigators reported that the parties involved in the incident declined to prosecute.

Original report:

Deputies in Orange County are investigating a possible shooting Monday.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. near the Bravo Supermarkets at Hiawassee and Silver Star roads.

Several deputy cruisers were at the scene when a Channel 9 crew arrived.

Channel 9 was told the incident involved a shooting, but it is not clear what happened.

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