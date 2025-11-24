Deputies investigate shooting that leaves a man in critical condition outside Midway home

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday outside a residence on the 3700 block of Main St. in Midway.

SCSO responded to the incident, where detectives reported that two men exchanged words in the front yard before multiple shots were fired.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was transported to HCA Lake Monroe, where he is in critical condition, according to the SCSO.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark gray sedan.

The identities of both the victim and the suspect remain unknown, and the motive for the altercation is unclear.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact 911 or Crimeline at (800) 423-TIPS.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group